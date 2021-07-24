Surfside’s Remaining Victim Estelle Hedaya’s Family Patiently Wait For News
Published
Estelle Hedaya’s brother tells CBS4 he takes comfort knowing his sister was at “the apex at everything in her life."Full Article
Published
Estelle Hedaya’s brother tells CBS4 he takes comfort knowing his sister was at “the apex at everything in her life."Full Article
Ikey Hedaya told CBS4 News that officers from the New York Police Department came to their home on Monday to inform them that the..
Those close to Estelle Hedaya are still waiting to hear news of the outgoing New York native.