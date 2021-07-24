Former Trump inaugural chair Tom Barrack is scheduled to be released on bail on Friday. This is following prosecutors and his defense team settling with an agreement for him to turn over $250 million. The negotiation spares the Trump ally who was seized on Tuesday in LA.Full Article
Trump Ally Tom Barrack Slated to Be Freed on $250 Million Bond After 7-Count Indictment
