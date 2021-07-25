Civil Rights Activist Bob Moses Dies At 86
Veteran civil rights activist and educator Bob Moses has died at the age of 86. Moses spent the early 1960s working for the Students Nonviolent Coordination Committee in Mississippi.Full Article
He was central to the 1964 "Freedom Summer" in Mississippi.
Mr. Moses developed a reputation for extraordinary calm in the face of violence as he helped to register thousands of voters and..