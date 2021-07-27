‘American Horror Story’ Season 10 Teaser: It’s Sirens vs Aliens in Ryan Murphy’s ‘Double Feature’ (Video)

FX has finally released the first teaser for "American Horror Story" Season 10, which is dubbed "Double Feature." So the video, naturally, features double the terror: first sirens with shark-like teeth, then creepy aliens.



Actually, those could be mermaids. Or ocean zombies. Or water vampires. Honestly, it's anyone's guess at this point. But we're pretty confident about the aliens part.



Seriously, Ryan Murphy, what is going on in your brain at this point? Never mind, we're here for it and can't wait till "AHS: Double Feature" premieres on Aug. 25 to find out just how twisted this is going to get.



Watch the teaser above, which also reveals that the first half of the two-part season is called "Ride Tide," while the second half is titled "Death Valley."



Franchise newcomer Macaulay Culkin is set to star in "Double Feature" along with "AHS" alums Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Evan Peters, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock and, as TheWrap reported exclusively last week, John Carroll Lynch.



Here's the description Murphy gave for the season when he revealed the "Double Feature" title earlier this year: “Two horrifying stories… one season. One by the sea… One by the sand. More to come…”



Previously delayed for an entire year due to the pandemic, "AHS" Season 10 began filming late last year. Filming shut down last week after a positive COVID test, according to reports. The individual who tested positive was a member of the FX anthology's cast, meaning others will also be required to isolate in compliance with COVID safety protocols, according to Variety. That lasted through the end of the week and the shutdown has clearly not affected FX's release schedule.



"American Horror Story" is executive produced by Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray and Manny Coto.



"American Horror Story: Double Feature" premieres Aug. 25 at 10/9c on FX.