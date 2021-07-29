New York Jets, First-Round Draft Pick Quarterback Zach Wilson Agree To Terms On Contract
Published
He took a red eye flight from California to New Jersey on Wednesday night, so he wasn't on the practice field Thursday morning.Full Article
Published
He took a red eye flight from California to New Jersey on Wednesday night, so he wasn't on the practice field Thursday morning.Full Article
The New York Jets and their first-round draft pick quarterback Zach Wilson have agreed to terms on his contract.
Zach Wilson a no-show for Jets training camp as contract battle lingers