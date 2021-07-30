US Navy charges sailor with setting fire that destroyed USS Bonhomme Richard last July
Published
A Navy sailor has been charged with starting a fire on USS Bonhomme Richard in 2020 that injured over 60 firefighters and caused billions in damage.
Published
A Navy sailor has been charged with starting a fire on USS Bonhomme Richard in 2020 that injured over 60 firefighters and caused billions in damage.
Military officials are bringing charges against a sailor suspected of starting the destructive Navy ship fire that burned for four..