Amanda Knox claims Matt Damon film Stillwater profits from her life
Published
The director of Stillwater said he was fascinated by Ms Knox's wrongful murder conviction in Italy.Full Article
Published
The director of Stillwater said he was fascinated by Ms Knox's wrongful murder conviction in Italy.Full Article
Amanda Knox has slammed the 'Stillwater' film starring Matt Damon for profiting off of her 'name, face, & story without my consent'..
Amanda Knox is not pleased with the way her life story was used for the upcoming Matt Damon-led crime drama “Stillwater,” a..