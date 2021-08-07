‘The Boys’ Teaser Reveals New Supe’s Ties to Starlight (Video)

Amazon has released the second installment of “Seven on 7,” the digital companion series to “The Boys” meant to “bridge the gap” between Seasons 2 and 3, giving a few more details on a major new character.



“Law & Order: True Crime” alum Miles Gaston Villanueva joined the superhero drama earlier this year as a new Supe named Supersonic. Character details were kept under wraps at the time, but the new episode of “Seven on 7” has revealed that Villanueva’s character previously went by a different name — Drummer Boy.



Fans of the “The Boys” comics will recognize the name Drummer Boy as the leader of Young Americans, the group Starlight belonged to before joining the Seven. The teaser describes him as a “triple-threat” and “former teen heartthrob.”



“It seems he’s put his adolescent antics and rehab-ridden past behind him as he continues to show the world the super man he’s become,” “Seven on 7” host Cameron Coleman (played by Matthew Edison) says in the clip. “Rumors are also swirling about Supersonics’ relationship with Starlight during his Drummer Boy days and whether old sparks could reignite following this handsome hero’s ultra-clean comeback.”



Watch the full clip above, which also includes teaser for a Vought-run rehab center for Supes called the Global Wellness Center.



The episode, which takes the form of a news broadcast for the fictional Vought News Network, features seven stories teasing what’s to come in the new season and revealing some of the fallout from Season 2. Amazon is set to release a new episode of the digital series on the 7th of each month leading up to the new season. The character of VNN anchor Cameron Coleman is also set to appear in Season 3.



The third season of the raunchy superhero series is currently in production in Toronto and stars returning cast members Karl Urban, Antony Starr, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford and Nathan Mitchell, along with series newcomer Jensen Ackles in the role of Soldier Boy.