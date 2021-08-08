Markie Post, ‘Night Court’ Star, Dies at 70

Markie Post, an actress best known for playing a public defender on the 1980s sitcom “Night Court,” died Saturday at age 70.



Post succumbed to a nearly four-year battle with cancer, her manager Ellen Lubin Sanitsky told Deadline. Sanitsky did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.



In addition to her work in “Night Court,” which ran for nine seasons on NBC from 1984 to 1992, she also has memorable roles as bail bondsman in the Lee Majors action series “The Fall Guy” and in the 1992-95 comedy “Hearts Afire” about a conservative senator’s aide (John Ritter) who marries a liberal political reporter (Post).



She had recurring guest roles in series like “The District” and as the mother of Sarah Chalke’s doctor character on “Scrubs.”



Post’s film credits include playing Cameron Diaz’s mother in the hit 1998 comedy “There’s Something About Mary.”