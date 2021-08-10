America Unites Over Andrew Cuomo’s Resignation: ‘He Is a Ghoul,’ Meghan McCain Says

The reaction from Hollywood and inside the Beltway was unanimous Tuesday after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned, punctuating a months-long sexual harassment scandal: Good riddance.



Megan McCain for instance called the soon-to-be former governor a “ghoul.”







We love you Janice. He is a ghoul. https://t.co/5boy0luyuc



— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 10, 2021



Actor Alec Baldwin called it a “tragic day” and a reflection of the kind of people drawn to modern-day politics.







Regardless of what you think of Cuomo, this is a tragic day.

Party politics in this country draw ambitious but ultimately isolated, even socially maladjusted men and women who, given the current cancel culture, will likely have their shortcomings exposed and magnified



— AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) August 10, 2021



George Takei also highlighted a wider historical context, though with a trademark upbeat message – erring on the side of sarcasm.







Today proved that Republicans and Democrats truly can put aside their differences, listen to their voters, and come to happy agreement over Governor Cuomo’s resignation.



— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 10, 2021



Cuomo’s resignation came one week after the state’s Attorney General, Letitia James, released a 165-page report documenting multiple accusations of sexual harassment against nearly a dozen women. The governor, who was facing impeachment, will leave office in two weeks, and Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, a fellow Democrat, will serve the rest of his term, becoming the state’s first female governor.



“Given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to government, and therefore that is what I’ll do, because I work for you, and doing the right thing, is doing the right thing for you,” Cuomo said during the televised press conference.



Before announcing his resignation, Cuomo denied the allegations against him, stating that, “In my mind, I never crossed the line with anyone, but I didn’t realize the extent to which the line has been redrawn.”



Cuomo also denied the allegations in a press conference, after the report was released last week.



The report, which included interviews with 179 people, said that in harassing his former and current employees, Cuomo created a “hostile work environment.” The report also revealed that Cuomo and his team had retaliated against a former employee who accused him of harassment. Allegations of misconduct first came out in February when former aide Lindsey Boylan accused Cuomo of sexual harassment.



New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, with whom Cuomo has clashed with frequently, said Cuomo’s resignation announcement was “past time” and “for the good of all New York.”







Make no mistake, this is the result of survivors bravely telling their stories. It was past time for Andrew Cuomo to resign and it’s for the good of all New York.



— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) August 10, 2021



Lindsey Boylan, Cuomo’s former aide who made some of the allegations that were investigated in the report, said on Twitter that she was “in awe” of the other women who came forward to report their own harassment.







From the beginning, I simply asked that the Governor stop his abusive behavior. It became abundantly clear he was unable to do that, instead attacking and blaming victims until the end. It is a tragedy that so many stood by and watched these abuses happen.



— Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) August 10, 2021







Most importantly, I am in awe of the strength of the other women who risked everything to come forward. My hope always has been that this will make it safer for other women to report their own harassment and abuse. I will continue the fight to make that happen.



— Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) August 10, 2021



Take a look at more of the reactions to Cuomo’s resignation – including Meghan McCain and others below.







I’m thoroughly convinced that Andrew Cuomo’s acting coach is Steven Seagal.



— Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) August 10, 2021







There are seemingly two playbooks for the modern politician: Democrats who do wrong must apologize and step down. Republicans who do wrong must go on tour, raise money and continue to break laws and decorum while staying in office.



— Josh Gad (@joshgad) August 10, 2021







Thank you to @LindseyBoylan @_char_bennett_ Brittany Commisso, State Trooper #1, the incredible Sexual Harassment Working Group, @TishJameS and ALL the brave women who stood up and fought back to make this day happen.



— Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) August 10, 2021







Like Cuomo, many of the loudest woke voices have quiet resumes that are appalling; especially in the media and in Hollywood.



— Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) August 10, 2021







New York has successfully flattened the perv https://t.co/eTOlogqLxh



— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) August 10, 2021







He. Is. Out. God bless America.



— Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) August 10, 2021







In light of the Cuomo resignation it’s a good time to remember that the ex president stands accused of rape, retaliation, violent sexual abuse… and insurrection. He’s free to rape again. To commit treason again. To kill again.



Why is he still walking?



— Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) August 10, 2021







Good fucking riddance to every sexual predator. Fuck the patriarchy. And solidarity with all the women who spoke and exposed #Cuomo at great cost.



https://t.co/UJs0OALqvc h/t @rerutled



— Mona Eltahawy (@monaeltahawy) August 10, 2021







BREAKING NEWS: Cuomo is stepping down putting his Lt. Governor in charge, effective in two weeks.



— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 10, 2021







I agree with Governor Cuomo's decision to step down. It is the right thing to do and in the best interest of New Yorkers.



As someone who has served at all levels of government and is next in the line of succession, I am prepared to lead as New York State’s 57th Governor.



— Kathy Hochul (@LtGovHochulNY) August 10, 2021







14 days to slow the spread of Gov. Cuomo!



— Emerald Robinson (@EmeraldRobinson) August 10, 2021







Liking today’s news much better than yesterday’s!



Sexual abuser Gov Cuomo = OUT



Kathy Hochul to become 1st female governor of NY.



Senate passes infrastructure bill.



Marjorie Taylor Green suspended.



Dominion suing OAN and Newsmax into oblivion.



Not bad for a Tuesday morning!



— Heather Gardner (@heathergtv) August 10, 2021







Thank you to all of the survivors who have come forward to tell their stories. This is what NY needs.



I’m ready to work with incoming Governor @KathyHochul to ensure we move our state forward, enact real reform, and address the urgent needs of New Yorkers. https://t.co/YyhRxanjrR



— Jessica González-Rojas (@votejgr) August 10, 2021







This is the right decision for New York. I thank the women who bravely spoke up. #believewomen https://t.co/rIgkwJPIAL



— Carolyn B. Maloney (@RepMaloney) August 10, 2021







Today, closes a sad chapter for all of New York, but it’s an important step towards justice.



— NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) August 10, 2021



Megyn Kelly thanked the people who came after Janice Dean, a frequent critic of Cuomo’s handling of the pandemic in nursing homes, as she lost both her father-in-law and mother-in-law, each a resident of a assisted living facility or nursing home in New York, due to complications of COVID-19, for “helping to motivate” her to continue sharing her criticisms.







To all the sanctimonious hacks who diminished @JaniceDean as just the “weather” person as she called att’n to the bullying, illegal, immoral practices of the now-disgraced Andrew Cuomo, thank you for helping to motivate her even more. Soledad, Dowd, Stiller, etc



— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 10, 2021



A few people acknowledged Cuomo’s resignation, but went on to call him out for not resigning amid his mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic in New York nursing homes, similar to Dean’s criticisms.







Prosecute Andrew Cuomo for sexual harassment AND killing thousands of elderly in New York nursing homes.



— Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) August 10, 2021







the fact that Andrew Cuomo resigned over this sexual harassment scandal and not for his actions with nursing homes in New York after the COVID outbreak especially after the Biden DOJ refused to investigate is a stain on our justice system.



— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) August 10, 2021







Cuomo should have resigned after his disastrous decisions and corruption led to the death of thousands of seniors amid COVID-19.



Despite his backhanded apology to 11 women, he clearly doesn't think he did anything wrong. Good riddance.



— Jordan (@JordanChariton) August 10, 2021



