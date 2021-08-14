Chicago police officer dragged by vehicle in hit-and-run
Published
A Chicago police officer was involved in a hit-and-run Friday night when a routine traffic stop spun out of control.Full Article
Published
A Chicago police officer was involved in a hit-and-run Friday night when a routine traffic stop spun out of control.Full Article
A Chicago police officer was injured Friday evening after being dragged by a vehicle on the city's South Side.
The probationary officer is being hailed as a hero after the incident Wednesday morning. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reports.