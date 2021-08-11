Prosecutor: Man Admits To Killing Chicago Police Officer Ella French

Prosecutor: Man Admits To Killing Chicago Police Officer Ella French

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoA man charged with killing a Chicago police officer admitted to investigators that he pulled his handgun out of his waistband during a traffic stop and opened fire, a prosecutor told a judge Tuesday.

At a bond hearing for Monty Morgan, Cook County Assistant State's Attorney James Murphy provided the most details yet...

Full Article