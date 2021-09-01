North Carolina school shooting: Mt. Tabor High locked down after shooting, police say
Published
Mt. Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, NC, was locked down after a shooting on school property Wednesday morning, police said in a statement.
Published
Mt. Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, NC, was locked down after a shooting on school property Wednesday morning, police said in a statement.
The sheriff’s department has confirmed a shooting at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, that left at least..