Lawmakers Attempt To Speed Up Access To New York’s Excluded Workers Fund

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, State Senator Jessica Ramos, Assemblymembers Carmen De La Rosa and Jessica González-Rojas along with immigrant advocates and workers at Diversity Plaza in Jackson Heights, Queens.



While this change in federal policy is expected to ease burdens on applicants, State Senator Jessica Ramos said the state and city could still do more to make it easier for people to secure funds, calling initial state regulations, "gravely unfair."