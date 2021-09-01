Student injured in North Carolina high school shooting
Published
One student was injured Wednesday during a shooting at a North Carolina high school, authorities said.Full Article
Published
One student was injured Wednesday during a shooting at a North Carolina high school, authorities said.Full Article
The sheriff’s department has confirmed a shooting at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, that left at least..
By John W. Whitehead and Nisha Whitehead
Once upon a time in America, parents breathed a sigh of relief when their kids..