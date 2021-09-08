Kimmel Argues ICUs Shouldn’t Prioritize Antivaxxers Who Take Ivermectin (Video)

After taking a very long summer vacation, Jimmy Kimmel returned to his ABC show for the first time in a couple of months and in his monologue, he touched on a particularly big issue of late: People who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19 but will take medicine intended for livestock that experts say doesn’t treat that illness.



He also argued, somewhat tongue in cheek, that hospitals should stop serving those people, who by the way are primarily responsible for the spike in COVID cases this year.



I hope you had a relaxing Labor Day,” Kimmel said as he got into that topic. “It was not a fun Labor Day weekend Covid-wise. The number of new cases is up more than 300% from a year ago. Dr. Fauci said that if hospitals get any more overcrowded – they’re gonna have to make some “very tough choices” – about who gets an ICU bed.”



“I don’t know. The choices don’t seem so tough to me,” Kimmel joked. “Vaccinated person having a heart attack? Yes, come right on in. We’ll take care of you. Unvaccinated guy who gobbled horse goo? Rest in peace, wheezy.



Kimmel continued along those lines, mocking the people he called “pandimwits,” saying “people are still taking this Ivermectin. The poison control centers have seen a spike in calls from people taking livestock medicine – to fight the Coronavirus – but they won’t take the vaccine.”



“Which is crazy,” Kimmel said. “It’s like if you’re a vegan and you’re like ‘No I don’t want a hamburger. Give me that can of Alpo instead.'”



“One of the reasons these Sea Biscuits are opting for ivermectin is because they don’t trust ‘big pharma,’ which is fine, I guess. Except for the fact that ivermectin is made by Merck, which is the 4th largest pharmaceutical company in the world,: Kimmel pointed out.



“And even Merck is telling people to cut it out. They released a statement saying Ivermectin has ‘no scientific basis for potential therapeutic effect against Covid.’ There’s ‘No meaningful evidence for clinical activity or clinical efficacy in patients with Covid-19 disease.’ And there is ‘a concerning lack of safety data in the majority of studies,’” Kimmel continued.



“If a pharmaceutical company says, ‘please don’t take the drug we’re selling,’ you should probably listen to them. “Or you could just go with a TikTok posted by a disgraced veterinarian instead.”



There’s more, including an amusing bit discussing the misconceptions people had about his vacation. Watch Jimmy Kimmel’s whole monologue above.

