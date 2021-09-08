‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Cast Confirmed to Return for Holiday Movie at Roku

Roku has confirmed plans for a “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” movie to air later this year, with the entire main cast of the NBC musical dramedy set to return for the holiday-themed follow up.



Series creator Austin Winsberg will write the movie, which picks up after the Season 2 finale, with pilot director Richard Spencer set to direct. Jane Levy will reprise her role as Zoey, alongside returning cast members Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Andrew Leeds, Alice Lee, Michael Thomas Grant, Kapil Talwalkar, David St. Louis, Mary Steenburgen, Peter Gallagher and Bernadette Peters.



The film is set to air on The Roku Channel later this year, with all 25 episodes of the show’s original run set to stream on the service in the U.S. later this fall.



“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” was canceled by NBC after two seasons earlier this year. News that Roku had entered talks with Lionsgate for a potential movie follow-up was first reported last month, though deals had not yet closed for the cast to return.



“‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ is the kind of show that doesn’t just entertain people, it speaks to them,” said Colin Davis, Roku’s head of original scripted programming. “The show has a healing power about it, which is brought to life by the incredibly talented cast through music and dance. That connection with the audience is what makes bringing a holiday-themed film like Zoey to life with the original cast so special. We are absolutely thrilled to call ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas’ our first Roku Original film and make it available to both longtime fans and new ones on The Roku Channel this holiday.”



Kim Tannenbaum, Eric Tannenbaum, Paul Feig, David Blackman and Daniel Inkeles will serve as executive producers on the “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” movie. Dan Magnante, Jason Wang and Mandy Moore will serve as co-executive producers with Michele Greco serving as producer. Sam Laybourne and Samantha McIntyre are consulting producers. Lionsgate produces in association with the Tannenbaum Company, Feigco Entertainment and Universal Music Group’s Polygram Entertainment and Zihuatenejo Productions.



Said Winsberg, “I am so extremely grateful to The Roku Channel for helping us get Zoey to sing again. I can’t think of a more appropriate time to hear someone’s heart song than the holidays. And Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas will be an opportunity to provide the fans and new viewers alike a chance to all tap their toes and get in the holiday mood. This show has always been about empathy, compassion and the triumph of the human spirit. The Roku Channel has sure lifted mine and I hope that our film can have the same effect on viewers everywhere.”



“The fans were passionate and unwavering in their support, and their perseverance paid off. There’s no better encore than a Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist movie on Roku available to stream for the holidays,” said Lionsgate EVP, Television & Head of Development Scott Herbst and Lionsgate EVP, Television & Head of Current Programming Lee Hollin. “We’re proud to partner with The Roku Channel in bringing compelling, original programming to their fast-growing and engaged audiences. ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas’ is a continuation of our beloved story and Roku is the perfect home for it.”