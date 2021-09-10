Colbert and Steve From ‘Blue’s Clues’ Hug and Make Us All Believe in Happiness Again (Video)

Many millennial (and if I’m being honest, Gen X) eyes were blurry on Tuesday after Steve Burns, the original host of Nickelodeon’s “Blue’s Clues,” posted a video marking the beloved show’s 25th anniversary.



In the video, Burns addressed his abrupt exit after 5 seasons, related to the twists and turns his life — and those of his young fans — have had since, and vowed, “after all these years I never forgot you. Ever.” SHUT UP YOU’RE THE ONE WHO’S CRYING.



So on Thursday’s episode of “The Late Show,” Stephen Colbert took a few minutes to talk about the video, and the reaction from people who were kids at the time. And of course, while playing Burns’ video for “The Late Show” audiences, he became increasingly emotional about it, because obviously. Luckily, that’s when a friend came out to comfort him: Burns himself.



So first, as Colbert played the clip and commented on it, he pretended he was too old and mature to care about the video. Obviously that wasn’t really the case and after it ended the pretense fell apart.



“Uh, nice message and everything, but uh, that show was for my kids, and I am a man, and by definition I feel nothing,” Colbert said while his eyes glistened.



“Are you sure about that, Stephen?” Burns said, after suddenly appearing stage right.



“Steve from ‘Blue’s Clues,’ who I’m not emotionally invested in? What are you doing here,” Colbert replied.



Burns then explained “I just came by and wanted to see if you were OK. You seem kind of upset, and I just wanted to know if maybe you wanted a hug. I mean, that’s what friends do, right?”



“I mean, if you need one or whatever,” Colbert said. Then they hugged and SHUT UP THIS WAS AWESOME NO I AM NOT EMOTIONAL.



Watch the whole gag below.







Wipe your tears, @nickjr fans. Steve from Blue’s Clues is here and he brought hugs. #BluesClues25 pic.twitter.com/C8IVqueaeR



— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) September 9, 2021



