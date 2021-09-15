‘AGT’ Finals: Jimmie Herrod Gets a Standing O for Tear-Jerking Cover of ‘What a Wonderful World’ (Video)

Bright sunny days and a wonderful world are hopefully ahead for “AGT” contestant Jimmie Herrod, who blew the judges away with his stunning rendition of “What a Wonderful World” on Tuesday’s finals performance episode for Season 16.



Herrod, who was judge Sofia Vergara’s Golden Buzzer pick earlier this season, sang the Louis Armstrong track with such emotion that he ended up bringing all four of the judges — Vergara, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and even Simon Cowell — to their feet for a standing ovation at the end. The performance was so good that the rest of the house rose up as well to give him a big round of applause.



Per NBC, other highlights of the show, which is the final one before a Season 16 winner is declared on Wednesday night, included: Gina Brillon’s hilarious and relatable stand-up routine about her marriage had the entire audience in stitches, especially Heidi; Aerialist Aidan Bryant flew high above the stage performing life-risking skills, which prompted Simon to stand on top of the judges table and cheer him on; The Northwell Health Nurse Choir closed the show with an inspiring performance of “Stand By You” in hopes that America “will stand by them” until the finale.



Herrod is one of the 10 finalists competing for Season 16’s grand “AGT” prize, along with Aidan Bryant, Brooke Simpson, Dustin Tavella, Gina Brillon, Josh Blue, Lea Kyle, Northwell Nurse Choir, World Taekwondo Demonstration Team and Victory Brinker.



Tuesday was their last shot at impressing the judges — and more importantly, America — before the votes from across the country are calculated and a winner is declared on tonight’s Season 16 finale.



Right now, it’s impossible to tell who will come out on top and win the $1,000,000 grand prize — but the judges were mighty impressed with Herrod last night, so maybe America was too.



The season finale of “America’s Got Talent” airs tonight, Wednesday, at 9/8c on NBC.