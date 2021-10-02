FBI joins the search for missing Florida college student Miya Marcano
Law enforcement agencies across Florida say they are also working around the clock regarding Marcano's disappearance. She was last seen on Sept. 24.Full Article
The Valencia College student was last seen Friday around 5 p.m. at the Arden Villas apartment complex where she lived and worked.
Deputies in Florida are searching for missing 19-year-old college student Miya Marcano after a person of interest in her..