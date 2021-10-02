Pages of history: From The News Journal archives, week of Oct. 3
Published
Excerpts include O.J. Simpson verdict, launching of Sputnik satellite, Don Larsen's perfect game in World Series, restarting of Three Mile Island nuclear plant
Published
Excerpts include O.J. Simpson verdict, launching of Sputnik satellite, Don Larsen's perfect game in World Series, restarting of Three Mile Island nuclear plant
Cardinal (then Archbishop) Giovanni Angelo Becciu aboard the papal flight to Colombo, 2015. / Alan Holdren/CNA
Vatican..