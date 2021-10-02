College football recruiting: Top 10 Cherry Creek prospects of Dave Logan Era

Cherry Creek junior edge rusher Blake Purchase is the latest high-profile college football recruit for coach Dave Logan's program. Here is a look back at the Top 10 prospects in Bruins history dating back to 2014. Blake Purchase -- Uncommitted Outside linebacker / 6-4, 210 / Class of 2023 Recruiting profile: 4 stars (No. 13 national EDGE prospect) * Notable: Recorded three sacks this season over four games to begin his junior season. ... Older brother, Myles, plays cornerback for Iowa State. ... Considering scholarship offers from CU, Iowa State, Southern Cal and others. George Fitzpatrick -- Ohio State Offensive tackle / 6-6, 285 / Class of 2022 Recruiting profile: 4 stars (No. 19 national OT prospect) * Notable: Called "one of the most highly recruited offensive linemen" in school history by Logan. ... Committed to Ohio State with scholarship offer list including CU, Floriday and Oklahoma. ... Will play in the 2022 All-American Bowl national prep showcase game. Al Ashford -- Wisconsin Cornerback / 6-1, 170 / Class of 2021 Recruiting profile: 3 stars (No. 82 national CB recruit) Notable: Finished prep career with 59 tackles, 23 pass breakups and seven interceptions. ... Picked Wisconsin over scholarship offers from Arizona, CU, Kanas State and others. ... Will miss this season for the Badgers following shoulder surgery. Myles Purchase — Iowa State Cornerback / 5-11, 170 / Class of 2021 Recruiting profile: 3 stars (No. 100 national CB recruit) Notable: MVP of the 2020 Class 5A state championship game. ... Chose Iowa State with a scholarship offer list that included CSU, Kansas State and Tulane. ... Made first career Cyclones tackle as a freshman this season at UNLV. Gunnar Helm — Texas Tight end / 6-5, 225 / Class of 2021 Recruiting profile: 3 stars (No. 34 national TE prospect) * Notable: Caught 28 passes for 367 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior. ... Signed at Texas over scholarship offers from Alabama, CU, Iowa, Nebraska and more. ... Appeared in four UT games this season with no stats. Arden Walker — Missouri Defensive lineman / 6-4, 240 / Class of 2021 Recruiting profile: 3 stars (No. 72 national DL prospect) * Notable: Finished high school career with 157 tackles (21 TFL) and 14 sacks. ... Chose Missouri over scholarship offers including CU, Iowa, Michigan, Texas and UCLA. ... Made three tackles in Week 3 against Southeast Missouri State. Carson Lee — Colorado Center / 6-3, 320 / Class of 2020 Recruiting profile: 3 Stars (No. 21 ranked OC prospect) * Notable: Went undefeated and won the Class 5A state championship as a senior. ... Signed with CU over scholarship offers from Duke, Michigan, Nebraska and others. ... Played in three games for the Buffs last season as a freshman. Alex Padilla — Iowa Quarterback / 6-1, 190 / Class of 2019 Recruiting profile: 3 stars (No. 35 national QB prospect) * Notable: Threw for 1,951 yards with 24 passing touchdowns as a senior. ... Signed at Iowa over scholarship offers from CSU, Georgia, Yale and others. ... Named backup quarterback as a sophomore this season for Top-10 ranked Hawkeyes team. Jonathan Van Diest — Colorado Defensive end / 6-1, 234 / Class of 2017 Recruiting profile: 3 stars (No. 25 national DE prospect) * Notable: Made 50 varsity starts over four high school seasons. ... Picked CU with a scholarship offer list that included Iowa State, Louisville and Nebraska. ... Recorded 21 tackles and one forced fumble over his first three seasons with the Buffs. Nate Starks — UCLA Running back / 5-11, 200 / Class of 2014 Recruiting profile: 4 stars (No. 14 national ATH prospect) * Notable: Transferred to CC after playing at Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas). ... Chose UCLA over scholarship offers from Alabama, CU, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and others. ... Finished Bruins career with 179 carries for 802 yards and nine total touchdowns.