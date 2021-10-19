Governor Hochul Goes Where Cuomo Wouldn’t, Forces MTA to Release More Data

Governor Kathy Hochul holds up the bills—a bill to make public materials presented at meeting 24 hours before the meeting and a bill to make sure MTA data is publicly accessible—that she signed on October 19, 20221
An executive order that Governor Cuomo signed in 2013 left opportunities for agencies to evade sharing data with the public. [ more › ]
