COVID-19 Latest: FDA Advisory Panel Endorses Pfizer Vaccine For Children Ages 5-11
Another big step was taken Tuesday in the effort to vaccinate younger children against COVID-19.Full Article
On Tuesday, a key FDA advisory panel voted to formally recommend that children as young as 5 be authorized to receive Pfizer's..
A US advisory committee backed authorising the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages five to 11, clearing the way for the..