How U.S. rules on international travel are changing
Published
Beginning Monday, bans on travel from specific countries are over. The U.S. will allow in international travelers, but they must be vaccinated -- with a few exceptions.Full Article
Published
Beginning Monday, bans on travel from specific countries are over. The U.S. will allow in international travelers, but they must be vaccinated -- with a few exceptions.Full Article
Watch VideoThe U.S. lifted restrictions Monday on travel from a long list of countries including Mexico, Canada and most of Europe,..
International travel continues to be disrupted and expensive for many