USC hires coach Lincoln Riley away from Oklahoma
Published
Southern California desperately wanted a marquee head coach after more than a decade of underachievement and embarrassment.Full Article
Published
Southern California desperately wanted a marquee head coach after more than a decade of underachievement and embarrassment.Full Article
ESPN 300 prospects Derrick Moore and Demetrius Hunter have joined the growing list of players to decommit from Oklahoma following..
RJ Young reacts to Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley accepting the USC Trojans job. "Lincoln Riley is capable of rebuilding..