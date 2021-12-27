Israel trials fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Israel has begun trials of a fourth dose of coronavirus vaccine in what is believed to be the first study of its kind. (Dec. 27)
Israel has begun delivering a fourth vaccine dose for the most vulnerable to coronavirus as it prepares for a wave of infections..
Israel has approved a fourth vaccine dose for people most vulnerable to Covid-19, becoming the first country to do so as it braces..