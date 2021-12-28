Jury Continues Deliberating In Trial Of Ghislaine Maxwell
Monday, the jury requested some trial transcripts. They also asked for the definition of "enticement."Full Article
The judge presiding over the sex trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell cited an "astronomical spike" in the number of coronavirus..
The jury in the trial of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell resumed deliberations on Monday, but a verdict has not yet been..