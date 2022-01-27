Avenatti, Stormy Daniels face off in court
Stormy Daniels has taken her star turn on the witness stand at California lawyer Michael Avenatti's trial, telling a jury he stole from her and lied to her. (Jan. 27)
Michael Avenatti and his former client, who has accused him of stealing from her, are meeting for a dramatic showdown in court.
