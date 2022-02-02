Groundhog Day 2022: 6 more weeks of winter predicted

Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, forecasts 6 more weeks of winter at the 136th celebration of Groundhog Day on Feb. 2, 2022.
 

