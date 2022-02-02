Groundhog Day 2022: 6 more weeks of winter predicted
Published
Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, forecasts 6 more weeks of winter at the 136th celebration of Groundhog Day on Feb. 2, 2022.
Published
Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, forecasts 6 more weeks of winter at the 136th celebration of Groundhog Day on Feb. 2, 2022.
Punxsutawney Phil emerged from his burrow at Gobblers Knob in Pennsylvania and saw his shadow.
According to folklore, there will be six more weeks of winter if he sees his shadow.