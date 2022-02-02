‘Tales of the Walking Dead’ Taps Anthony Edwards, Parker Posey, Terry Crews and More

AMC Networks on Wednesday revealed casting for “Tales of the Walking Dead,” the episodic anthology spinoff of “The Walking Dead,” which is set to premiere this summer on AMC and AMC+.



Anthony Edwards, Parker Posey, Terry Crews, Poppy Liu and Jillian Bell will star in standalone episodes featuring both new and established characters set in the world of “The Walking Dead.” Additional cast will be announced later.



“Anthony, Jillian, Terry, Parker, and Poppy are the first wave of singular talents who will further expand the Walking Dead Universe into harrowing, hilarious, heartfelt, and horrifying new realms and we couldn’t be happier to welcome them to the family, along with these terrific directors. More announcements, more wonderful folks to come,” said chief content officer of the Walking Dead Universe and the show’s executive producer, Scott M. Gimple.



Showrunner Channing Powell, who has been a writer and producer on “The Walking Dead” and “Fear the Walking Dead,” said in a statement, “We’ve worked hard to create unique, interesting and unexpected characters for both old and new TWD fans, and I’m thrilled that these are the actors who will bring them to life. I can’t wait for you to see the depth, drama, terror and, yes, humor they bring to the screen.”



Haifaa al-Mansour (“Good Lord Bird,” “Motherland”), Deborah Kampmeier (“Star Trek: Picard”) and Tara Nicole Weyr (“The Wilds,” “Bosch”) will each direct one episode with series producer Michael Satrazemis (“The Walking Dead,” “Fear the Walking Dead”) set to direct the remaining three episodes.



“The Walking Dead” Season 11 Part 2 premieres Sunday, Feb. 20, at 9:00 p.m. ET/8 CT with new episodes available one week early on AMC+, beginning with the premiere episode on Sunday, Feb. 13.



Edwards next appears in the Netflix series “Inventing Anna” and Apple TV+’s “WeCrashed.” He is repped by Gersh and Lovett management.



Parker’s upcoming projects include “The Staircase” for HBO Max and the A24 film “Disappointment Blvd.” She currently stars in the Netflix series “Lost In Space” and is repped by Gersh.



“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Crews is the author of “Tough: My Journey to True Power.” He is repped UTA, 3 Arts, Viewpoint, and Morris Yorn.



Liu plays Kiki in the HBO Max series “Hacks,” recently recurred on AMC’s “Better Call Saul,” and co-starred in the NBC comedy series “Sunnyside.” She joins Rachel Weisz as a series regular in the upcoming Amazon series “Dead Ringers,” a modern take on David Cronenberg’s 1988 cult classic. She is repped by Buchwald, Framework Entertainment and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.



Bell’s credits include “Brittany Runs a Marathon,” “Rough Night,” “Idiotsitter” and “Workaholics.” She is repped by 3 Arts, UTA and Chad Christopher.