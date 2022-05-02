Trump election probe grand jury selected
A special grand jury was selected Monday for the investigation into whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia. (May 2)
The jurors could make recommendations regarding criminal prosecution as Fulton County district attorney investigates former..