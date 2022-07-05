'She is a trooper': Doctors forced to amputate Florida girl's leg after shark attack
Addison Bethea, a 17-year-old from Perry, Florida, will have her leg amputated days after she was attacked by a shark of the coast of Keaton Beach.
One of the girl's family members jumped in the water and beat the shark off of her until she was free, officials..