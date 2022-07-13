Police fire tear gas at protesters in Colombo
Police used tear gas as thousands of protesters demanding Sri Lanka's prime minister's resignation rallied outside his office. (July 13) (AP video/Rishi Lekhi/Archive)
Police fire tear gas at protesters mobbing the Prime minister's residence in Colombo as crisis-hit Sri Lanka declared an indefinite..
Protesters have stormed the office of Sri Lanka's prime minister office as police use tear gas on crowds.