Protesters storm parliament building in Baghdad
Hundreds of Iraqi protesters breached Baghdad's parliament Wednesday in a protest against the selection of a nominee for prime minister by Iran-backed parties (July 27)
Hundreds of protesters swarmed through the protected “Green Zone” in Baghdad on Wednesday and occupied the Iraqi Parliament..