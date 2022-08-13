Suspect in Salman Rushdie attack charged with attempted murder, assault
Hadi Matar, the man who allegedly stabbed author Salman Rushdie in the abdomen and neck, has been charged with attempted murder and assault.Full Article
The man accused of a stabbing attack on "Satanic Verses" author Salman Rushdie has entered a not-guilty plea to charges of..
The suspect in the stabbing attack on Sir Salman Rushdie has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder - as new footage shows the..