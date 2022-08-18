Coroner Reveals Anne Heche Cause of Death
The Los Angeles County Coroner has determined Anne Heche's cause of death was smoke inhalation and burn injuries, according to a report by TMZ, in a tragic event listed as accidental.Full Article
Anne Heche crashed her car into a two-story house in Los Angeles on Friday, August 5. She was declared dead the following Friday..
The soap opera star died from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries, it has been announced.