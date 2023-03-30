The first US journalist was just arrested in Russia since the Cold War
Russia's arrest of Evan Gershkovich is the first time the country has accused an American journalist of spying since the Cold War. The Wall Street Journal…
Upworthy
Russia's arrest of Evan Gershkovich is the first time the country has accused an American journalist of spying since the Cold War. The Wall Street Journal calls the targeting of their reporter 'a vicious affront to a free press.'
Business Insider
The last time an American reporter was detained in Russia was in 1986 when Nick Daniloff of US News and World Report was arrested..
-
