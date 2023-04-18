No charges brought for Akron officers involved in Jayland Walker police shooting death
Published
A grand jury found the actions of the 8 officers to be justified in the police shooting of Jayland Walker.
Published
A grand jury found the actions of the 8 officers to be justified in the police shooting of Jayland Walker.
Political leaders in the Ohio city are calling for calm after a grand jury declined to indict eight officers who fatally shot..
ViewAn Ohio grand jury opted not to indict eight police officers who were involved in the shooting death of 25-year-old Jayland..