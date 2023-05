RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jesper Fast deflected in a shot by Jesperi Kotkaniemi at 7:09 of overtime to give the Carolina Hurricanes a series-ending 3-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night. Fast's deflection while shielding Akira Schmid set off a celebration for the Hurricanes, who never led until the final play and [...]