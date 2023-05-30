Uganda's leader signs into law anti-gay bill
Published
Uganda's president has signed into law new anti-gay legislation that prescribes the death penalty for "aggravated homosexuality." (AP video: Patrick Onen)
Published
Uganda's president has signed into law new anti-gay legislation that prescribes the death penalty for "aggravated homosexuality." (AP video: Patrick Onen)
Uganda announces that President Yoweri Museveni has signed into law draconian new measures against homosexuality, described as..
The bill, signed into law by President Yoweri Museveni on Monday, calls for life imprisonment for anyone convicted of..