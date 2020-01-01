Global  

US Embassy Evacuated As Iraqi Protesters Denounce Airstrikes

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
The US ambassador to Iraq and other staff were evacuated from their embassy in Baghdad for their safety on Tuesday, Iraqi officials said, as thousands of protesters thronged the gates in fury at US airstrikes in Iraq.

The two Iraqi foreign ministry officials did not say when the US ambassador or other staff had left but added...
News video: President Donald Trump Blames Iran For U.S. Embassy Breach

President Donald Trump Blames Iran For U.S. Embassy Breach 00:52

 President Donald Trump is putting the blame on Iran after Iraqi Shiite militiamen and protesters broke into the U.S. Embassy over deadly U.S. airstrikes in Iraq.

Iraqi security forces fire teargas to disperse protesters outside U.S. embassy

Iraqi security forces fired teargas on Tuesday outside the U.S. embassy to disperse protesters who had gathered to condemn American air strikes in Iraq.
WATCH: Thousands of Iraqi Protesters Attempt to Storm U.S. Baghdad Embassy in Protest Against Deadly Airstrikes

"We expect Iraq to use its forces to protect the Embassy."
