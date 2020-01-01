Global  

Netanyahu says he'll seek immunity from corruption charges

France 24 Wednesday, 1 January 2020
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday he would ask parliament for immunity from corruption charges, likely delaying any trial until after March elections, when he hopes to have a majority coalition that will shield him from prosecution. 
Israel's Netanyahu refuses to step down amid corruption charges [Video]Israel's Netanyahu refuses to step down amid corruption charges

PM has criticised investigators, calling his indictment for bribery, fraud and breach of trust an attempted coup.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 05:03Published

Netanyahu's corruption charges explained [Video]Netanyahu's corruption charges explained

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces the greatest challenge yet to his political survival as corruption charges were filed against him this week following an investigation. Lucy Fielder..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:56Published


