Netanyahu says he'll seek immunity from corruption charges
Wednesday, 1 January 2020 () Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday he would ask parliament for immunity from corruption charges, likely delaying any trial until after March elections, when he hopes to have a majority coalition that will shield him from prosecution.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday said he will ask parliament to grant him immunity from corruption charges, a step expected to delay his... CBC.ca Also reported by •France 24 •SBS •NPR •Sify •FOXNews.com
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he would ask parliament for immunity, weeks after the embattled premier was indicted on a range of corruption... News24 Also reported by •NPR •Seattle Times •Newsday •MENAFN.com
You Might Like
Tweets about this
PEARL RT @CBSEveningNews: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu says he will seek immunity from charges that accuse him of accepting bribes, fraud and br… 4 minutes ago
Maddie2020👩🏻🍳🎊🎉🎈🍾 RT @no_silenced: JUST IN: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he will seek immunity from corruption charges😙
Good, I’m Glad he… 6 minutes ago