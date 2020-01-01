Global  

Austria’s Conservatives and Greens agree on coalition government

France 24 Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Austria's Conservatives led by Sebastian Kurz on Wednesday agreed to form a coalition government with the Greens after a final round of talks capping almost three months of negotiations.
Recent related news from verified sources

Austrian conservatives and Greens see coalition deal within days

Austrian conservative leader Sebastian Kurz is on the brink of returning to power as a coalition deal with the left-wing Greens is likely to be struck this week,...
Reuters

Austria's Greens summon party meeting as coalition deal nears

Austria's Greens, who are in coalition talks with conservatives led by Sebastian Kurz, on Saturday summoned a meeting of their party's top decision-making body...
Reuters

