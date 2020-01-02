Global  

Mexico's president says 'El Chapo' had same power as if he led country himself

FOXNews.com Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador closed out 2019 with a parting shot at his predecessors, saying imprisoned drug kingpin Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán Loera had had the same power as the country's president.
Recent related news from verified sources

Mexico president says “El Chapo” had same power as president

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador closed out 2019 with a parting shot at his predecessors, saying imprisoned drug kingpin...
Seattle Times

Drug lord 'El Chapo' once held as much power as Mexican president - Lopez Obrador

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador declared an end to the days of collusion between crime and government, saying in a holiday address there was a time...
Reuters India

