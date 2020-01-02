Global  

Taiwan military chief among eight dead as helicopter makes forced landing

Reuters Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Taiwan's top military official was among eight people killed on Thursday after the helicopter carrying them made a forced landing in a mountainous area near the capital Taipei, the defense ministry said.
News video: Taiwan military chief among eight dead as helicopter makes forced landing

Taiwan military chief among eight dead as helicopter makes forced landing 01:25

 Taiwan's top military official was among eight people killed on Thursday after the helicopter carrying them made a forced landing in a mountainous area near the capital Taipei, the defence ministry said. Emer McCarthy reports.

Taiwan’s Military Chief Among 8 Dead After a Helicopter Carrying Leaders Crashed

Taiwan’s Military Chief Among 8 Dead After a Helicopter Carrying Leaders CrashedTaiwan’s military chief and seven others have died after a helicopter carrying high-level defense officials crash-landed Thursday morning in a mountainous...
WorldNews

Taiwan's top military chief among eight killed in helicopter crash

General Shen Yi-ming dies after military aircraft carrying 13 people comes down near Taipei
Independent

