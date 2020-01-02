Catalan Republic🎗 RT @IndianExpress: #IEWorld | A Brussels court has suspended the extradition of former Catalan pro-independence leader Carles Puigdemont, h… 23 minutes ago Rebecca Vaughn On 20 December 2019, Puigdemont was accredited as a MEP after a ruling from the European Court of Justice said that… https://t.co/KvSCGH3HBo 23 minutes ago What I Learned What I Learned – Brussels court suspends extradition of ex-Catalan leader Puigdemont https://t.co/ZPevAy6BAY 2 hours ago Democracy In Motion Brussels court suspends extradition of ex-Catalan leader Puigdemont January 2, 2020 BRUSSELS (Reuters) – A Brusse… https://t.co/0zSf09c6S3 3 hours ago The Indian Express #IEWorld | A Brussels court has suspended the extradition of former Catalan pro-independence leader Carles Puigdemo… https://t.co/qWlKRs8ryW 3 hours ago