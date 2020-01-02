Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Brussels court suspends extradition of ex-Catalan leader Puigdemont

Reuters Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
A Brussels court has suspended the extradition of former Catalan pro-independence leader Carles Puigdemont, his lawyer said on Thursday. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Belgian court suspends extradition of former Catalan leader Puigdemont

A Brussels court has suspended the extradition of former Catalan pro-independence leader Carles Puigdemont, his lawyer said on Thursday.
France 24

Belgian Court Suspends Extradition Warrants Against 2 Ex-Catalan Leaders Puigdemont, Comin


RIA Nov.


Tweets about this

CatalanNation

Catalan Republic🎗 RT @IndianExpress: #IEWorld | A Brussels court has suspended the extradition of former Catalan pro-independence leader Carles Puigdemont, h… 23 minutes ago

binkilove

Rebecca Vaughn On 20 December 2019, Puigdemont was accredited as a MEP after a ruling from the European Court of Justice said that… https://t.co/KvSCGH3HBo 23 minutes ago

whatilearnedcom

What I Learned What I Learned – Brussels court suspends extradition of ex-Catalan leader Puigdemont https://t.co/ZPevAy6BAY 2 hours ago

DemocracyMotion

Democracy In Motion Brussels court suspends extradition of ex-Catalan leader Puigdemont January 2, 2020 BRUSSELS (Reuters) – A Brusse… https://t.co/0zSf09c6S3 3 hours ago

IndianExpress

The Indian Express #IEWorld | A Brussels court has suspended the extradition of former Catalan pro-independence leader Carles Puigdemo… https://t.co/qWlKRs8ryW 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.