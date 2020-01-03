Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

What is the Quds Force, the elite Iranian military unit?

FOXNews.com Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
The Quds Force, a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO), has been doing the dirty work behind the scenes for Iran for decades, playing divide and conquer.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Iran vows retaliation after US kills its top general in Iraq

Iran vows retaliation after US kills its top general in Iraq 00:43

 The United States killed Iran’s top general and the architect of Tehran’s proxy wars in the Middle East in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport on Friday, an attack that threatens to dramatically increase tensions in the region. The targeted killing of General Qassem Soleimani, the...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Analysis: Did the US just 'declared war' against Iran? [Video]Analysis: Did the US just 'declared war' against Iran?

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says harsh revenge awaits the "criminals" who killed the commander of its elite Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 10:10Published

U.S. says it killed a top Iranian commander [Video]U.S. says it killed a top Iranian commander

The United States killed Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force and spearhead of Iran&apos;s spreading military influence in the Middle East, on Friday in an air..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. kills top Iranian commander Soleimani in air strike

The United States killed Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force and architect of Iran's spreading military influence in the Middle...
Reuters Also reported by •Tamworth HeraldMENAFN.comDenver PostJapan TodayAceShowbizWorldNewsFOXNews.com

Who is Qassim Soleimani, the shadowy leader of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds force?

The elusive Iranian Gen. Qassim Soleimani, head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force, was reportedly killed in a U.S. led...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.