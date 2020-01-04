Soleimani Killing Draws Praise, Outcry On Capitol Hill

Saturday, 4 January 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Watch VideoA U.S. military strike that led to the death of one of Iran's top military commanders is drawing a wave of reactions on Capitol Hill. While most lawmakers say they support the killing of a U.S. adversary, others are questioning whether the move could have unintended consequences.



"My concern is all that anger and... Watch VideoA U.S. military strike that led to the death of one of Iran's top military commanders is drawing a wave of reactions on Capitol Hill. While most lawmakers say they support the killing of a U.S. adversary, others are questioning whether the move could have unintended consequences."My concern is all that anger and 👓 View full article

