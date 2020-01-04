Global  

Soleimani Killing Draws Praise, Outcry On Capitol Hill

Saturday, 4 January 2020
Soleimani Killing Draws Praise, Outcry On Capitol HillWatch VideoA U.S. military strike that led to the death of one of Iran's top military commanders is drawing a wave of reactions on Capitol Hill. While most lawmakers say they support the killing of a U.S. adversary, others are questioning whether the move could have unintended consequences. 

"My concern is all that anger and...
News video: Soleimani Killing Draws Praise, Outcry On Capitol Hill

 Many members of Congress support the killing of a top Iranian military commander, but worry the move could have unintended consequences.

Soleimani's takedown fuels new partisan warfare on Capitol Hill

The killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. airstrike late Thursday immediately touched off a fresh partisan clash on Capitol Hill -- with...
FOXNews.com

LisaLamb8493707

Lisa Lamb RT @Newsy: The killing of a top Iranian military commander in Baghdad has drawn a wave of reaction from members of Congress. Many, includin… 4 days ago

Newsy

Newsy The killing of a top Iranian military commander in Baghdad has drawn a wave of reaction from members of Congress. M… https://t.co/QgyEcDAPJf 5 days ago

NicolaiofArabia

Nicolai Due-Gundersen RT @AlBawabaEnglish: Both praise and criticism from US congress poured in after Pentagon announced the death of Iranian general Qassem Sole… 5 days ago

AlBawabaEnglish

Al Bawaba News Both praise and criticism from US congress poured in after Pentagon announced the death of Iranian general Qassem S… https://t.co/Fs2hvM75Xm 5 days ago

