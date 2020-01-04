Global  

Europe helps secure release of 11 North Korean defectors held in Vietnam activists

Reuters Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
A group of 11 North Koreans who were detained in Vietnam while seeking to defect to South Korea have been released thanks to the help of European institutions, a Seoul-based activist group said on Saturday.
